Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,553 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $111,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FN opened at $132.61 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

