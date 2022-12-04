Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,982 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $98,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. SVB Leerink cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

