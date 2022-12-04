Fmr LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $97,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

