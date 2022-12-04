Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,278,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,142 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Erasca worth $101,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Erasca in the first quarter worth $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Erasca in the second quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca in the second quarter worth $95,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $7.61 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.