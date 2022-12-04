Fmr LLC Has $100.21 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,697 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $100,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

