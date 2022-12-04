Fmr LLC Has $102.64 Million Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $102,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

