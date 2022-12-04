Fmr LLC Has $103.31 Million Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,885,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,304 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Nuvation Bio worth $103,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB opened at $2.00 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $436.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

