Fmr LLC Has $107.73 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,077 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $107,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $288.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average of $273.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

