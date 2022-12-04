Fmr LLC Has $92.65 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 815,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $92,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 344.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 323.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $164.00.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

