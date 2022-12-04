Fmr LLC Has $93.56 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $93,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock valued at $41,666,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

