Fmr LLC Has $97.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457,279 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $97,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

