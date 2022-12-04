Fmr LLC Has $98.59 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160,037 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $98,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

