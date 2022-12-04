Fmr LLC Has $99.47 Million Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,959 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Keros Therapeutics worth $99,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $51.19 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

