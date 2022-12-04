Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Outset Medical worth $106,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after acquiring an additional 190,158 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,919,000 after acquiring an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,566.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,566.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,718. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.79.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

