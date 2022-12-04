Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $93,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

