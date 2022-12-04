Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,153 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of GMS worth $100,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,489.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,367,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:GMS opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

