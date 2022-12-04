Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,621 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $92,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 521,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,041 in the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.64 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

