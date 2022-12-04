Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,088,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,610,784 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Avid Bioservices worth $92,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 610,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $248,865 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.0 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

