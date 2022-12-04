Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,594 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $99,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

