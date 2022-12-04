Fmr LLC Purchases 108,634 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,634 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $98,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Leidos by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in Leidos by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

