Fmr LLC Purchases 1,344,444 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

ARWR opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.37.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.