Fmr LLC Purchases 202,660 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,660 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $108,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after buying an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

