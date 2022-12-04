Fmr LLC Purchases 292,935 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Masonite International worth $100,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 518.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Masonite International by 6.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Masonite International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Masonite International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

DOOR opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $119.32.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

