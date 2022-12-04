Fmr LLC Purchases 40,732 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,594,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,732 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $92,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
