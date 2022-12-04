Fmr LLC Purchases 470,416 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,416 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $104,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

