Fmr LLC Purchases 543,504 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543,504 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $90,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11,933.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 97,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

