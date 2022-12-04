Fmr LLC Purchases 965,940 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $106,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FSS opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $50.56.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.