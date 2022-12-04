Fmr LLC Raises Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $104,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The company had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.