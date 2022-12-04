Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550,896 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $93,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 319,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Semtech Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

