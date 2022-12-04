Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,379 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $103,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 16.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after acquiring an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Premier stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

