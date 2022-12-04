Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $112,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 11.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 381,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 275,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NSP opened at $118.78 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.