Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $92,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -4.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

