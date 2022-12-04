Fmr LLC Sells 1,028,750 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,028,750 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $106,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

