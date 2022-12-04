Fmr LLC Sells 1,110,651 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110,651 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $89,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.95 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

