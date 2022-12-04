Fmr LLC Sells 1,128,951 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,951 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $95,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 27.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

