Fmr LLC Sells 15,538 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $101,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

