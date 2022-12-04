Fmr LLC Sells 1,946,648 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,946,648 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $99,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 8.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 109.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enviva news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

