Fmr LLC Sells 3,356,506 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356,506 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $90,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $58,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 794,836 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,702 shares of company stock worth $13,041,645. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

