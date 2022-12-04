Fmr LLC Sells 3,559,707 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,034,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $91,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

