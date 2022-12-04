Fmr LLC Sells 396,026 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $104,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Trading Up 2.4 %

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Shares of INGR opened at $100.45 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.