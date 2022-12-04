Fmr LLC Sells 639,882 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 639,882 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $98,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

VMC opened at $184.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

