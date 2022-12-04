Fmr LLC Sells 744,049 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,049 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Cannae worth $91,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cannae by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cannae by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cannae by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.20 million. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.