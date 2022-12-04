Fmr LLC Sells 81,270 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,270 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $111,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,163 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.70.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at C$51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$45.26 and a 52-week high of C$74.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

