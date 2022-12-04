Fmr LLC Sells 896,746 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,746 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Primo Water worth $112,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 111.6% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 67.7% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 121,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $1,126,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $780,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

PRMW stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

