Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,263,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604,802 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FIGS worth $93,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FIGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in FIGS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FIGS by 4,226.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.39.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

