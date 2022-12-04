Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,008 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trinseo worth $107,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Trinseo stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $847.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.