Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,086 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $99,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

