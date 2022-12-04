Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.