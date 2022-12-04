Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,907 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 33.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in SAP by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

