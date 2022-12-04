Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

